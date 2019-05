PHOTO FOCUS: Burlington Jackdaws Under-16s v Victoria Dock Rangers

Dominick Taylor was at Queensgate to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.

Burlington Jackdaws Jacob O'Brien v Victoria Dock Rangers u16s Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Burlington Jackdaws Koppy Phouangsavath v Victoria Dock Rangers Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Burlington Jackdaws Koppy Phouangsavath v Victoria Dock Rangers Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Burlington Jackdaws Bradley O'Connell v Victoria Dock Rangers Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more