PHOTO FOCUS: Burlington Jackdaws Under-14s v Long Riston
Burlington Jackdaws Under-14s slipped to a 4-1 loss despite a brave display at home to Long Riston on Sunday.
Dominick Taylor was there taking pictures of the Hull & District Youth League match for the Bridlington Free Press.
Burlington Jackdaws' Dylan Hopkins v Long Riston U14s
Burlington Jackdaws' Toby Ivens-Lee v Long Riston u14s
Burlington Jackdaws defender Eugene Gray clears the ball v Long Riston U14s
Burlington Jackdaws' Eugene Gray v Long Riston u14s
