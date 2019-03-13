PHOTO FOCUS: Burlington Jackdaws Under-12s v Longhill Ravens
Burlington Jackdaws Under-12s lost out 3-1 at home to Longhill Ravens on Sunday.
Dominick Taylor was at the game taking photographs for the Bridlington Free Press.
Burlington Jackdaws Lucas Parker v Longhill Ravens
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Burlington Jackdaws Callum Garbutt clears the ball v Longhill Ravens
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Burlington Jackdaws Kai Foster with a header v Longhill Ravens
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Burlington Jackdaws Henry Chapman v Longhill Ravens
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
View more