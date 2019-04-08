Bridlington Town 7 Eccleshill United 0

PHOTO FOCUS: Bridlington Town v Eccleshill United

Bridlington Town hit a magnificent seven goals in their home win against Eccleshill United.

Dominick Taylor was at Queensgate to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.

Eccleshill's keeper Dom Smith is beaten by Joe McFadyen
Eccleshill's keeper Dom Smith is beaten by Joe McFadyen
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Jake Day congratulates teammate Joey McFadyen after his opening goal v Eccleshill United
Jake Day congratulates teammate Joey McFadyen after his opening goal v Eccleshill United
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Bridlington's Joe McFadyen through on the Eccleshill goal
Bridlington's Joe McFadyen through on the Eccleshill goal
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Nathan Modest in action for Brid Town
Nathan Modest in action for Brid Town
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4