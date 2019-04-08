PHOTO FOCUS: Bridlington Town v Eccleshill United
Bridlington Town hit a magnificent seven goals in their home win against Eccleshill United.
Dominick Taylor was at Queensgate to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.
Eccleshill's keeper Dom Smith is beaten by Joe McFadyen
Jake Day congratulates teammate Joey McFadyen after his opening goal v Eccleshill United
Bridlington's Joe McFadyen through on the Eccleshill goal
Nathan Modest in action for Brid Town
