PHOTO FOCUS: Bridlington Town v East Yorkshire Carnegie

Dominick Taylor was at Queensgate to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.

East Yorkshire Carnegie with an early header Dominick Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Mike Thompson puts pressure on a Carnegie player Dominick Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Fraser Papprill heads at goal for Brid Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Brid's Joey McFadyen in action 0 Buy a Photo

View more