Our photographer Dominick Taylor was there to take photos of the NCEL Premier Division clash.

Matty Broadley in action for Brid Town Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Brid's Joey McFadyen Dominick Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Matty Broadley has a shot at goal Dominick Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Tim Taylor in action for Brid Dominick Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more