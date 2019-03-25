PHOTO FOCUS: Bridlington Town Reserves 4 North Cave 0
Bridlington Town Reserves moved into the semi-finals of the Whiteheads Fish and Chip Cup after beating North Cave 4-0 on Saturday.
Dominick Taylor was at Queensgate to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.
Bridlington Town's Oliver Brown v North Cave
Dom Taylor
Bridlington Town's Andy Higgins is fouled by a North Cave defender.
Dom Taylor
Dom Richardson celebrates scoring the fourth Brid goal from the penalty spot
Dom Taylor
Bridlington Town's Charley Brown v North Cave
Dom Taylor
