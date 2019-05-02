PHOTO FOCUS: Bridlington Town 3 Hull City U23s 1
Bridlington Town reclaimed the ERCFA Senior Cup with a 3-1 win against Hull City U23s in the final at The Roy West Centre.
Dominick Taylor was at Inglemire Lane to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.
Minutes silence in memory of Hull City legend Pete Skipper
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Andy Norfolk fires at the City goal
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Brid Town 3 Hull City U23s 1
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Joe McFadyen puts Brid in front early on
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
View more