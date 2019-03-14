Bridlington sporting memories from 2006

PHOTO FOCUS: Bridlington sporting memories from 2006

This week we turn back the clock to the year 2006 so you can cast your eye over our sporting pictures from the Bridlington Free Press archives.

Are you in any of these Bridlington Free Press pictures or can you spot anyone you know?

Matty Clay receives a cricketing award
Matty Clay receives a cricketing award
Dom Taylor
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A soccer school with John Nicholls and Gavin Kelly
A soccer school with John Nicholls and Gavin Kelly
Dom Taylor
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Bridlington Rangers Chiefs with coaches Scott Boreman and Steve Wiles
Bridlington Rangers Chiefs with coaches Scott Boreman and Steve Wiles
Dom Taylor
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Globe CC's Evening League team
Globe CC's Evening League team
Dom Taylor
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3