Photographer Paul Atkinson was at ER College to take pictures for the Bridlington Free Press.

Chris Kirkham Soccer School Paul Atkinson jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Chris Kirkham Soccer School Paul Atkinson jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Chris Kirkham Soccer School Paul Atkinson jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Chris Kirkham Soccer School Paul Atkinson jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more