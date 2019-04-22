PHOTO FOCUS: Bridlington Rovers Reserves v Nafferton SRA
Bridlington Rovers Reserves secured a cup double with a 5-1 final win against Nafferton SRA at a sweltering Queensgate on Saturday afternoon.
Dominick Taylor was at the Bridlington Town ground to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.
Nafferton SRA's Dane Catterill and Lawrence Hall with Rovers' Lukasz Kosiello
Nafferton keeper Niall Parkinson with Bridlington Rovers' Rob Sykes
Ryan Swift fires at goal for Rovers
Ash Kaye celebrates scoring the fifth goal for Brid Rovers Reserves
