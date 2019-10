PHOTO FOCUS - Bridlington Rovers Ladies v Sheffield Wednesday Ladies

Bridlington Rovers Ladies earned a 3-0 home win against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.

Dominick Taylor was at Gypsey Road to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.

