PHOTO FOCUS - Bridlington Rovers Ladies v Ossett United

Dominick Taylor was at the cup match to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.

Bridlington Rovers Ladies v Ossett United Ladies''PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Bridlington Rovers Ladies v Ossett United Ladies''PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Bridlington Rovers Ladies v Ossett United Ladies''PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Bridlington Rovers Ladies v Ossett United Ladies''PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more