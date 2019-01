Dominick Taylor was at the game taking photo for the Bridlington Free Press.

Charlie De'Ath on the ball for Brid Rangers Pumas jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Bradley Frew wins a header for the Pumas jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Bradley Frew on the ball for the Pumas jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Makhaya Widnall in action for the Pumas jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more