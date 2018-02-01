Paylor set to tackle old teammates at Bottesford

Bridlington Town are facing a run of three games away from Queensgate with two of them in cup competitions.

Saturday will see them make a trip to Scunthorpe to play Bottesford Town, who are three places and five points behind the Seasiders.

It will be a return to his old club for Rikki Paylor and he will be determined to put one over his ex-teammates.

Paylor was in the Bottesford side when they went home from Brid with a point from a 1-1 draw in September.

On Wednesday, Town are at Worksop Town in the third round of the League Cup and will be seeking revenge for the 3-2 league defeat at Worksop.

The Seasiders were leading 2-1 at half-time but two Jake Currie goals in the final 15 minutes meant that they came away empty-handed.

A week on Saturday the defence of the ERCFA Senior Cup continues with a visit to South Holderness Technology College in Preston, Hull to play Humber Premier League side Hedon Rangers, 2pm kick-off.