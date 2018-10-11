Northcote Stars face tough trip to leaders Town

Northcote Stars head to Driffield & District Football League leaders Pocklington Town 4ths this Saturday looking to halt their flawless start to the season.

Second-placed Spread Eagle are also on the road, playing against Martonian, while third-placed Lodge head to Bishop Wilton and Nafferton SRA entertain fellow strugglers Flamborough.

Saturday’s Driffield & Bridlington League games: Bishop Wilton v Lodge, Martonian v Spread Eagle, Nafferton SRA v Flamborough, Pocklington 4ths v Northcote Stars.

Bishop Wilton were the only team to add to their Driffield & Bridlington League points tally last weekend with a 9-0 victory at home to Nafferton SRA.

The game was over as a contest by half-time, but Nafferton rallied in the second half and played the better football, drawing praise from their opponents at full-time.

Dane Catterill and Max Longley were individually praised for their hard working performance for the Nafferton team.

In the East Riding FA Cup, Martonian faced a strong Wheldrake team and were 9-0 down when the match was abandoned due to a serious injury to a visiting player.

While the game may be replayed due to cup rules, the outcome will have to go to the cup panel.

League official Andrew Wilkinson said: “Two league games were called off due to a lack of players. This was frustrating for players and officials, due to the amount of players who want to play football but aren’t involved for whatever reason.

“Calling games off causes problems for scheduling and is also a massive disappointment for players hoping to play.

“Further to this the league requests all communication be made by phone to the league and grounds, by the club secretaries rather than on social media. Teams not following this instruction may be liable to a fine.

“Brid Rovers and Flamborough were the teams struggling this week, hopefully they can regroup for the next round of fixtures.”

Wilkinson is also a qualified referee and is keen to encourage others to take up the whistle.

He added: “I see a lot of publicity regarding referees and promoting more volunteers to train.

“Refereeing is a great pastime and refs can quickly go through the system with plenty of support if they are determined and willing.

“It’s not for everyone and the most important personal quality is man management and communication. The rules come with time.

“Refereeing also pays. It’s not a great amount, but it is a bonus.

“You get 90 minutes every game and can do as much or as little as you want.

“I’ve had 10 years at it and still get a buzz from a good game, a good decision, or as Saturday, the lads coming to me after the game and thanking me for a great game.

“It has its ups and down, as those who have played the game know, but it keeps you involved in the game and can take you places.”