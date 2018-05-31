New teams needed for Driffield Football League

The Driffield and District Football League are inviting new and existing teams to join the the league for the 2018/19 season.

The league is looking to continue to offer local competitive men’s football around the Driffield and Bridlington areas.

Initial communication between current and interested teams has been positive and the league would like to assist these teams with setting up and maintaining their clubs.

The league will endeavour to help any new teams with obtaining use of pitches and also to assist in any documentation, to ensure the sides receive the best possible start.

Any players looking for teams should look on the Unofficial Driffield League Facebook page for further details.

Any teams interested in joining the league should contact Norman Harris on 01377 255050 as soon as possible.