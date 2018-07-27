New skipper Day eyes 50-goal target

Bridlington Town dangerman Jake Day is eyeing up a 50-goal haul next season after landing the captain’s armband.

The 26-year-old, who smashed in 48 in all competitions last season, is feeling focused after being rewarded for his efforts by Brid boss Curtis Woodhouse and chairman Pete Smurthwaite.

Woodhouse has handed Day the armband, while Smurthwaite has given the homegrown frontman a year’s contract.

“To be made captain of the club gives me a really good feeling, I’m a very proud man right now,” said Day.

“It was a surprise to be fair. I asked if I could be captain for the Scarborough friendly because it was the Dave Holland Memorial Trophy and he did a lot for me when I was there.

“After that Curtis text me and told me that I was captain for the season, which made me very proud.

“It is only 18 months ago that I decided to step up out of local league football and give it a go, so to get where I am now is great.

“I want to say a big thank you to Curtis and to the chairman Pete because they have been a massive help to me since I joined the club.”

Day now has goals on his mind, as well as a tilt at winning the NCEL Premier title.

He added: “Last season I didn’t think I’d be top scorer at Brid let alone in the league, especially as I was on the bench until November.

“I scored 48 then and now I want 50 this time out. It is a mad target, but in a full season I think I can manage it.

“My main aim is to win the league though and I think with the squad we have then it is an achievable target.

“There are teams that are spending a lot of money, like Worksop and Barton, but we have brought together some very good players and we have a good opportunity.

“Curtis has told me that he wants me to score 50, Shaq McKenzie and Nathan Modest to bag 25 each, if that happens then we’ll definitely be right up there.”