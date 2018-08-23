New-look Brid Town Reserves smash home nine in opener

A four-goal blast from debutant Ben Marshall helped fire a new-look young Bridlington Town Reserves to a stunning 9-1 home win in their opening Humber Premier Division One game against Howden.

Town’s second string started their league campaign with a new-look team, with Kieran Jordan and Jake Lister, who are both only 16 years old, Marshall, Ollie Brown, Jake Brown, Craig Webb and Joe Harrison all making their debuts.

Manager John Kenney and new assistant Danny Bemrose opted for a 4-5-1 formation for the game at Queensgate.

Town Reserves starting slowly against a confident Howden team but after 10 minutes the hosts’ passing was too much for the opposition to handle.

Marshall scored the opener, and for half an hour till half time Town ran riot with Marshall notching another three and another debutant Ollie Brown scoring two.

Howden managed to get one back when the hosts had a lack of composure in the middle and broke through to make it 6-1 at half time.

The second half started with Howden showing they weren’t giving up the fight and came out to make amends for their poor first-half display but their defence soon struggled with Billy Tyler as he scored two from open play and another from the penalty spot to finish the game 9-1.

Manager John Kenney said: “There wasn’t a man of the match but it was a good solid team performance and was pleased how the debutants performed.”

Town Reserves head to Blackburn Athletic this Saturday.