New-look Brid eye strong start against Garforth

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse is full of confidence in his new-look side as they head into this weekend’s opening league encounter.

The Seasiders kick off their season at home to Garforth Town in the NCEL Premier Division this Saturday, 3pm kick-off at Queensgate.

Speaking after the 7-0 home win against St Mary’s on Tuesday night, Woodhouse said: “Pre-season has come to an end for Bridlington Town and it’s been a very good one.

“We tried a couple of different systems and some just didn’t really work so we have settled on a system and a way we want to play.

“We have a very talented group with loads of pace and power, certainly the best group I’ve had in my time at Town so hopefully we can keep everybody fit and hungry as we will need the full squad not just a starting 11.

“I have one selection dilemma before we start our league campaign at home against Garforth on Saturday, but apart from that I know the team and so do the lads so they can all get mentally switched on.”

Woodhouse also moved quickly to make a change in the heart of his defence after the departure of centre-back Jamie Williamson.

He added: “Fraser Papprill joining us was a big plus and he made his debut, scoring a hat-trick.

“There is maybe one more signing coming in as we are a bit short in the centre-back area after James Williamson left the club and we wish him all the best on trial at North Ferriby.

“There are lots of ups and downs to come over what is always a long, hard season, but we go into it well prepared and feeling good.”

After Saturday’s league opener, Town will play host to Harrogate Railway in the FA Cup on August 11.