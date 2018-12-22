New boy Broadley hits hat-trick as Brid sink Worksop

Just 24 hours after signing for Bridlington Town, Matthew Broadley made an instant impact with a superb hat-trick to hand his team a 3-1 home win against Worksop in the NCEL Premier Division.

The first clear chance of the game fell to Brid's Danny Norton, whose effort was well-saved by Worksop gloveman Dave Reay on seven minutes.

Twenty minutes later Reay parried Andy Norfolk's free-kick into the path of new signing Broadley, who tucks away the rebound.

In the 33rd minute Reay pulled off another fine save to deny Broadley, who only signed for the Seasiders on Friday from Thackley, after a forceful run.

Three minutes before half-time Norton burst through on goal, skipped past the tackle of Max Pemberton but saw his first effort saved by Reay before skipper Jamie Price superbly headed off the line.

Just before the interval Worksop levelled with a superb effort, Brid keeper Tom Jackson raced out of his area and miscued his clearance into the path of Matthew Sykes who floated it into the back of the net from 40 yards with a cracking strike.

Three minutes into the second half, Reay did brilliantly to push Broadley’s shot away from goal and Price slid in to deflect Norton’s shot wide.

In the 54th minute the hosts restored their lead as Broadley chested down Lewis Dennison’s cross before seeing his scuffed effort in at the front post.

Three minutes later Broadley completed his debut hat-trick to make it 3-1 to Brid,

Just after the hour mark, Brid could have made it 4-1, but Norton's curling effort hit the frame of the goal.