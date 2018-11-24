Modest double helps Seasiders sink Albion

A Nathan Modest double helped Bridlington Town to a 4-1 home win against Albion Sports in the NCEL Premier Division.

Joey McFadyen opened the scoring for the home side on 30 minutes but was taken off at half-time to be replaced by Jake Day.

Lamin Janneh levelled after the break for Albion, but the visitors were then reduced to 10 men when Eddie Church was given his marching orders only a minute after coming on.

Nathan Modest then slid in at the back post from Lewis Dennison's cross to restore the lead for the Seasiders, and Modest's second wrapped up the win.

Modest then set up Chris Adams to add a late fourth for the promotion-chasing hosts.