Modest double fires Brid to home victory

A first-half double from Nathan Modest guided Bridlington Town to a 3-0 home NCEL Premier Division win against Goole.

Modest opened the scoring for the home side after only three minutes, heading past the Goole keeper after a fine pass from Matt Broadley.

Modest then doubled the lead for the Seasiders just before half-time against the strugglers, taking full advantage after the Goole left-back passed the ball to him.

Broadley added a third goal, after fine work from Chris Adams, early in the second half to secure the points for Brid.