McFadyen hits hat-trick as Bridlington Town see off Maltby

Joe McFadyen smashed in a hat-trick and Jake Day two as Bridlington Town ended the season with a 6-3 home win against Maltby Main.

Jake Day put the Seasiders in front just after the half-hour mark, and Joe McFadyen added a second soon afterwards for the home side.

The visitors pulled a goal back with a free-kick, but the two-goal lead was restored soon after Day struck again to make it 3-1.

Just before the interval Maltby struck again to make it 3-2 after a frantic first half at Queensgate.

Brid once again pulled clear with a goal from Benn Lewis 20 minutes into the second period, but a couple of minutes later Maltby replied again to make it 4-3.

McFadyen then added another couple of goals to secure a hat-trick and seal a 6-3 home win for the home side.