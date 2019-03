A Joey McFadyen double steered Bridlington Town to a 3-1 win at Thackley in the NCEL Premier Division.

The visitors took the lead after only four minutes through Jake Day.

Jack Normanton levelled for the home side after 25 minutes with a lob over Town keeper Tom Jackson, only for McFadyen to smash in a shot from 18 yards just two minutes later to restore Brid's lead.

McFadyen sealed the win in the 66th minute with a spectacular left-footed volley into the top corner of the net.