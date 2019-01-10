Lodge start new year in style with hammering of Northcote

Following their Christmas and New Year break, Driffield & District League teams were champing at the bit to get back on the pitch.

High-scoring Lodge continued their march towards the top of the league standings with a convincing 9-0 win at Northcote.

Nathan Pickering led the way with a hat-trick, while Rich Barnes and player-boss Ian Gardner smashed in a brace of goals apiece, with Steven Laws also netting as high-flying Lodge eased to a well-deserved victory.

Despite this loss, Northcote continue to battle and look to be going in the right direction with some positive football.

Flamborough entertained Bishop Wilton in a competitive clash.

The scores were level at the end of 90 minutes with Flamborough’s Peter Ellis scoring for the hosts as well a visiting defender scoring in his own goal.

Flamborough were struggling to get a team together but hard work by manager Josh Wood ensured that the game took place.

Spread Eagle brushed aside their visitors Nafferton in their derby clash, claiming an 8-2 success.

In a cagy opening to the game both sides played some decent football and there was little between the teams.

Half-time saw Spread go in 3-1 up but Nafferton went out with a positive attitude with a view to clawing the game back.

In the end, Nafferton’s players tired, which left openings which allowed the Spread Eagle wingers and forwards to break through on several occasions.

Spread Eagle’s goal-rush was led by Phil North and Mikey Curtis, who banged in a brace apiece for the victors, with Danny Svenson, Jonny Kember, Jonny Barker and Rich Hill also on the scoresheet.

Nafferton’s goals were both netted by Jake Brigham.

Martonian’s Gareth Owen continued his purple patch with four goals and a man of the match performance in the 7-1 success against Bridlington Rovers Reserves.

Martonian were on top from the first whistle and relentless attack saw them to a 7-1 victory at CYP.

Ben I’Anson, an own goal and a contender for goal of the season from David Fenton complimented Owen’s goals.

On a positive note it was great to note four games took place at CYP on Saturday afternoon.

Challenge Cup and Saunderson Cup draws are taking place this week, and fixtures are available in advance on the league website.

This weekend, league leaders Pocklington Town 4ths will return to action with a home game against Flamborough.

Bishop Wilton host Northcote, Nafferton head to Brid Rovers and Spread Eagle are at home to Lodge.