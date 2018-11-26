Lodge sink Martonian to help title push

Second-placed Lodge Athletic maintained their fine start to the Driffield & District League season with a 5-0 home win against Martonian.

Mitchell Collins smashed in a hat-trick for Lodge, with Joey Taylor scoring the other two on a heavy pitch not conducive to flowing football, but Lodge were more assured in attack and had more of the possession.

Flamborough roared to a 6-1 success against second-from-bottom Northcote Stars at the Memorial Ground, lifting the villagers away from the bottom of the table.

Elliott Traves helped himself to a brace of goals, while James Stainforth, Jason Coultas, Sean Kelly and James Hodgson all notched to cancel out Adi Aucott’s solitary goal for Northcote.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves got a point from a six-goal thriller at an improving Nafferton SRA.

Aiden Prince put the Nafferton side ahead, only for Elliot Day to equalise before the interval. Then Prince added a second for the home team before Connor Varley levelled for Rovers.

Danny Joyce shinned in what Nafferton thought was a winning goal, before Rovers piled on the pressure, finally equalising with five minutes left through slack defending on a corner for Varley to add his second for a point apiece reward for a decent game of football.

Spread Eagle failed to raise a side against Pocklington Town 4ths.

This weekend’s programme of fixtures sees pacesetters Pocklington 4ths play host to closest rivals Lodge.

Bishop Wilton are at home to Spread Eagle, while Brid Rovers Reserves head to Martonian and Northcote make the trip to Nafferton SRA.

Bridlington Rovers returned to the top of the East Riding County League second division table after a hard-earned 1-0 win at Hedon Rangers 3rds on Saturday.

The first half was a midfield battle with neither side making the killer pass into the final third, but Rovers were in control of possession.

Lacking in centre-backs, skipper Liam Banks had to line up alongside referee’s man of the match Bailey Alves and neither disappointed, calmly mopping up any threat the home side offered.

Rovers’ pressure soon paid off with an effort from Joel Rollinson being punched off the line by the keeper, the ball fell to Ryan Swift on the edge of the area, who shuffled the ball to his left to fire home a well taken finish.

The second half saw the Rovers midfield work tirelessly to win possession, and when in possession looked after the ball well.

Hedon’s real threat was down the left, but their pacy winger was restricted by Rovers full-back Louis Leddy, the manager’s man of the match.

Rollinson could have extended the lead as he closed down two defenders and the goalkeeper to gain possession of the ball.

Because of his work-rate alone to win the ball back, he deserved to get his goal, only for the keeper to tip over the bar.

Callum Flowerdew had a quiet game, but late on, as the Hedon striker found himself one-on-one the gloveman flew at his feet to make sure his side kept their lead.

From the resulting corner Josh Pilmoor’s headed goalline clearance made sure Rovers bagged all three points and their first clean sheet of the season.

Rovers play host to local rivals Lodge this Saturday.

Telegraph kept themselves in the hunt for promotion from Division Three with a 3-2 win at Malt Shovel.

Telegraph are without a match this Saturday.