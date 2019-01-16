Lodge hammer 11 goals past Eagle

Driffield & District League title-chasers Lodge Athletic made a statement of intent with an impressive 11-0 victory against Spread Eagle.

The lively Rich Barnes led the way for the victors with a brace of goals in the opening period.

Also on target were youngster Cameron Wilson, skipper John Hall, from the penalty spot, Steve Laws, with a bullet header, Josh Wilkins, Mitchell Collins, Ali Sweeney, Nathan Pickering, Hugo Woods, with his first goal for the club, and sub Iain Gardner.

The pick of the goals for Lodge was Collins’ fearsome volley from the edge of the box, which flew into the top corner of the net.

The visitors dominated this game thanks to some crisp footwork and a ruthlessness in front of goal.

The man of the match for the victors was Thomas Christlow.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves claimed a 2-0 home win against Nafferton.

Only a Lukasz Kosiello strike separated the teams at the interval, finishing expertly from Joey Baker’s cross.

Nick Allanach notched a second with a cracking 25-yard shot into the top corner of the net, sealing the win for the home side.

Nafferton didn’t give in and a solid performances across the park kept the score low.

Zak Williamson was named as the Rovers’ referee’s man of the match with Mike Smith the manager’s man of the match.

Bishop Wilton put five past a much-improved Northcote side.

Scott Lapworth led the way for the victors with a brace of goals, while Karl Laverick. Nick Palfreyman and Mark Hughes also notched for Adam Thomas’ side.

Flamborough’s game at league leaders Pocklington Town 4ths was postponed late in the week as Boro could not raise a team so the three points were awarded to the pacesetters.

Pocklington will be hoping to get back in action this weekend as they are scheduled to play host to Spread Eagle.

Lodge will look to keep the pressure on with a win at Nafferton, while Bishop Wilton entertain Martonian and Flamborough head to Northcote.

This weekend’s fixtures: Bishop Wilton v Martonian, Nafferton v Lodge Athletic, Northcote Stars v Flamborough, Pocklington Town 4ths v Spread Eagle.