Lodge and Telegraph set to lock horns in cup clash

FC Lodge play host to local rivals Telegraph in the East Riding FA Junior Country Cup this Saturday at Gypsey Road.

FC Lodge suffered a 2-1 East Riding County League Division Three loss at home to Skirlaugh, so they will be looking to bounce back this weekend.

Telegraph bagged a fine 2-1 win at Gilberdyke Phoenix in the league last weekend, so will go into Saturday’s cup-tie in confident mood.

Bridlington Town County suffered a 2-1 defeat at Brandesburton in the first round of the East Riding FA Senior Country Cup.

The young visitors knew they would be in for a tough game against the Humber Premier Division One side, as this is two divisions above the level that Town play at in the East Riding County League first division.

Brandesburton had also beaten Town’s second team earlier this season so the away side knew the scale of the task that awaited them.

The home side took a two-goal lead in the first half, with efforts in the sixth and 26th minutes evading the grasp of Seasiders custodian Steve Janney.

The visitors stepped up a gear after the interval and they got their break through in the 70th minute when Jordan Gascoigne made an amazing run which put him one-on-one with the home keeper with the ball at his feet and he slotted his shot into the bottom corner.

As the minutes ticked by the visitors were pushing more and more players forward with full-backs Dale Barkworth and Dan Lawton playing more as wingers and Aiden Jones playing in a number 10 role as the team went looking for an equaliser.

In the 89th minute, after a period of commotion in the Brandesburton goal area where the ball was bouncing around, team captain Alex Staveley appeared to be taken out by the home team’s centre-back, all players and coaches appealed for the penalty but the young ref did not give the spot-kick.

The referee’s man of the match award went to veteran centre-back Terry Finney.

This weekend the County team return to East Riding County League Division One action when they travel to Hull United Reserves in what will be a tussle of two of the teams that look set to be competing for league honours come the business end of the season.

Bridlington Town Reserves slipped to a 2-0 loss at home to Malton & Norton in the same competition, playing at Queensgate.

They will be in action at home against Driffield Junior in the Humber Premier first division this Saturday.

In the East Riding County League, Bridlington Rovers’ flawless start to the Division One season ended after a 2-1 loss at Hessle Rangers Reserves.

Nathan Bristow notched the only goal for Rovers, who remain top of the league table despite their first defeat of the season.

Rovers will look to bounce back with a win at Easington United Reserves in the East Riding FA Junior Country Cup this weekend.