Keeper Walters sparkles as Bridlington Rovers Ladies claim FA Cup win

Bridlington Rovers Ladies claimed a 4-2 home win against Bradford Park Avenue in the Women’s FA Cup preliminary round on Sunday.

Rovers’ reward for the win is a home draw against Ossett United on Sunday September 22 in the first qualifying round.

Rovers boss Mark Womersley said: “It’s great to be drawn at home again, we’ll be going into the game as big underdogs.

“Last season Ossett walked away with the league we have just been promoted into and they defeated Rotherham United 5-1 in the previous round.

“These are the sort of games we want, it’ll be a great experience and it’ll be great day once again for the club.”

Rovers started slowly with Bradford having two early chances that were excellently saved by keeper Sarah Walters.

Bradford took the lead after 10 minutes with a neat pass setting the striker clear on goal who smartly converted.

This sparked Rovers into life, who started to get on the front foot and soon equalised when a superb ball from Evie Barrett set Josie Groves clear, who then squared to Amy Ward to tap into the corner of the net.

Rovers were growing in confidence going forward but Bradford always looked a threat.

Ward put Rovers in front on the half-hour mark, racing onto a through-ball from Groves and slotting past the keeper.

Walters was called into action again coming out bravely at the striker’s feet, taking a knock at the same time.

Rovers finished the half strongly with Jade Newlove firing past the keeper making it 3-1 at the break.

The second half saw Rovers start slowly again with Walters making another excellent save.

Bradford pulled a goal back from a corner that was headed home.

Rovers quickly got back into their stride and got back on the front foot playing some excellent link-up football with skipper Amy Thompson getting more and more of the ball and Evie

Barrett pulling the strings and Chloe Horton doing an excellent breaking things up.

Rovers made it 4-2 through Barrett who cooly finished under pressure in the six-yard box following an Amy Ward free-kick the smashed into the crossbar, a free-kick that Ward won after been brought down while through on goal.

Rovers looked comfortable for the most part after going two goals ahead.

Eleanor Robinson and Kennedy Elvin looked solid at centre-back as did full-backs Charley Sutherby, Kara Mason and then substitute Gemma Bentley also looked confident at full-back.

The last 10 minutes saw Bradford commit players forward, which Rovers dealt with for the large put but once again keeper Walters made two excellent saves towards the end to keep Rovers in front.

The Rovers player of the match went to Walters.

Womersley said: “Sarah Walters was outstanding, we knew when we signed her that we were signing a top-drawer keeper and she showed her quality again.”

Bridlington Rovers Ladies: Walters, Mason, Elvin, Robinson, Sutherby, Horton, Thompson, Barrett, Groves, Newlove, Ward.

Subs: Bentley, Kendrick, Hanson, Jackson.