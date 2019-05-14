Keeper Tom Jackson leaves Bridlington Town for Frickley

Highly-rated keeper Tom Jackson has departed Bridlington Town for Evo-Stik club Frickley.

Brid boss Brett Agnew was disappointed to see the club's number one leave Queensgate, but he understands his decision.

Agnew said: "I wish the very best of luck to Tom, who will leave the club to join Frickley.

"We will be sad to lose Tom as he has been different class for u,s but I've said all along he is too good for this level and needs to be coached by a qualified goalkeeping coach, which we can't provide anymore since Gav Kelly left.

"I would would like to thank Tom for his efforts in making every training session and game, even when injured. It's only the start for this lad's career, he will make more step ups in the future I'm sure."