JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Town young guns knocked out by Pelicans again

Bridlington Town Under-12s were looking for revenge against Pelican after losing at the semi-final stage of the Hull KO Cup in injury-time last year.

Town unfortunately fell to a 4-1 defeat despite a battling performance by the hosts.

Brid got off to a confident start and kept the opposition quiet, and after Pelican had a half-chance the hosts pushed the away team back with Fergus Barker’s pace almost creating a couple of chances.

Barker made no mistake after Jack Sunley’s excellent through-ball set him up to put Brid in charge.

Pelican knew they were in a game and upped their tempo and got on level terms with an unstoppable shot into the top corner, and after a bit of scrappy play the visitors found themselves 2-1 up at half-time.

In the second half, last- ditch blocks stopped Brid levelling then Pelican increased their lead when another long-range shot hit the bar and was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Pelican were awarded a controversial late penalty but Alfie Campleman made a great save.

The back three of Owen Tolson, Harvey Asquith and Jack Bingham dealt well with Pelican’s impressive number 10.

Town still pushed to get back into the game and it could have been a nervous end for Pelican had Sunley’s excellent thunderous free-kick notcrashed off the bar.

Bridlington Rangers Tigers Under-14s lost 8-3 at home to Scholes Park Raiders.

Tigers started the game, their first in two months, slowly but against the run of play they took the lead.

A well-worked short corner between Louis Harper and Jack O’Shea found Dillan Khan at the back post and the winger made no mistake planting his header into the net to put Tigers in the lead.

Almost from the kick-off Raiders equalised.

Tigers failed to play their way out from the goal-kick which left the Raiders time and space to finish from close- range.

Raiders then went on the front foot, adding another five goals before half-time to make it 6-1.

Tigers started the second half much the same as the first, giving Raiders too much time and space on the ball which allowed them to shoot from distance and add to their tally with two goals.

Connor McPherson found O’Shea, who fired into the net to give Tigers hope.

Tigers huffed and puffed but the Raiders back three stood firm to sniff out any danger.

With the game filtering out Tigers grabbed the final goal of the game.

The impressive George Jewitt-Knott won the ball back on halfway and sent Charlie McCloud through on goal, the striker cut inside his marker and coolly slotted past the keeper.

Bridlington Rangers Falcons Under-11s soared to a 12-1 home win in their friendly against Scholes Park United

Falcons were searching for match sharpness in this friendly before the season gets back under way.

It was a great day for Rangers two front men Ethan Collins and Connor Nalton, who ended up grabbing nine goals between them and also shared player of the day awards.

A solid defensive display was put in by Falcons Harry Finney and Logan Carter.

Blake Parlett found the net mid way through the first half after a great run from the left wing.

Rylee Blackford and Brodie Sedmen also notched in the second half.