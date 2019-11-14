JUNIOR FOOTBALL - Burlington Jackdaws and Bridlington Town Juniors claim wins

Burlington Jackdaws U15s v Bilton Cougars

Harrison Garbutt, Kai Parker and the wingers Ethan Hunt and Harvie Retallic put the opposition keeper under constant pressure, forcing him into some cracking saves.

But the pressure told not long after with Jackdaws awarded a penalty with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Up stepped new signing Arnie Tindall to fire into the bottom right corner.

Just before half-time man of the match Dylan Deeming slotted a lovely ball through for Parker to make it 2-0.

The second half saw Jackdaws bring on Toby Ivens-Lee in midfield to help thwart Bilton’s few attacks.

Bilton played a high line and pressed for a goal, but the back four of Harry Gowland, Isaac Egerton, Eugene Gray and Owen Tibbett kept them at bay.

With two minutes left Jackdaws had a throw-in deep in the Bilton half, and up popped Parker to score his second with an excellent strike.

Bridlington Town Under-14s stormed to an 8-0 home win against Springhead Spartans in the County Cup.

Brid dominated from the start, Jorden Martin having a couple of early chances with the keeper making good saves.

James Langton tested the keeper after a flowing move down the left, and eventually they got their deserved goal when Jack Bingham got the opener from close range.

Brid continued to control the game and the back four of Hadley Taylor, Owen Tolson, Spencer Harper and Joe Clark repelled the few away attacks they faced to set their attack off again.

It wasn’t long before Town doubled their lead when Ben Ward scored his first goal for the team with a crisp shot from the edge of the area after good control from Alfie Campleman brought the ball under instant control out of the air.

Tolson nearly got another from outside the box following a corner only for his effort to just fly over before Coby Scotter got his first in a great first- half performance.

In the second half Springhead finally tested Harvey Asquith in Town’s goal but he was equal to it, saving at the feet of Spartans striker.

After a couple of more away attacks the Seasiders again got hold of the game and Martin bagged his deserved goals when twice following up his own efforts to make sure the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Scotter then got his second while coaches’ man of the match Langton also got on the scoresheet.