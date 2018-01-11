Josh sparkles as Brid Reserves start 2018 in winning style

Bridlington Town’s second string started the new year in explosive fashion with a 5-0 home win against Brandesburton.

The Seasiders returned to Humber Premier League Division One action after a long Christmas break which had included playing the club’s first team in a match that the reserves lost 1-0, but this was no disgrace against a team from three divisions higher.

Bridlington Reserves manager John Kenney believed that the second string had learnt to defend in the inter-club friendly and this was certainly demonstrated in the hammering of Brandesburton at Queensgate.

The game started very evenly in the first 15 minutes with chances going to both teams, but the Seasiders appeared extremely tight at the back with a good partnership appearing to be formed between the teams two centre-backs Josh Heseltine and Ben Gregory.

And it was the latter who in the 40th minute, after previously smashing the crossbar with a header from a corner, sneaked around to the back post from another corner to fire a fearsome volley into the top corner of the Brandesburton goal.

This effort capped his man -of-the-match performance which also gave the Seasiders the lead that they more than deserved at half-time.

Normally this season the reserves have very much been a first-half team, however on Saturday this wasn’t the case as the Seasiders came out for the second half focused and determined to not let their lead slip.

And this resulted in the team playing some amazing football with Billy Tyler making the Brandesburton players look average at best with his great touch and vision, which left the away team chasing shadows.

The Reserves domination was rewarded when Heseltine converted a penalty in the 49th minute to score his first goal since joining the Seasiders, followed by Jonny Blakeston scoring his first goal since coming back from injury to make it 3-0 and at last the score was beginning to reflect the game being played.

In the 65th minute super- sub Kieran Tate who made a massive difference when entering the game, rounded the keeper to tap the ball into an empty net, and finally Billy Tyler got his deserved goal when smashing the ball into the net beyond a sprawling Brandesburton keeper to make the score a convincing 5-0 at full-time.

This weekend sees the reserves make the small journey to play Driffield Evening Institute, where the Bridlington team will be looking to build on the Brandesburton success and continue their push for the second place in the league, this would give the team automatic promotion to the division above which is the target that the reserves have set themselves for 2018.