Josh Greening is loving life back at Bridlington Town

Bridlington Town striker Josh Greening is loving every minute of his time back with the Seasiders and admits he is learning plenty from player-boss Brett Agnew.

Having left Pickering Town to return to Brid Town during pre-season, along with Joe Danby and midfielder Lewis Taylor, the former Tadcaster Albion and Scarborough Athletic striker is continuing to work hard for his new team.

He said:“I am really enjoying it at the moment, they are a good set of lads who like to get the ball down and play.

“This style of play is positive and it’s great to be a part of.”

Greening has had the opportunity to play alongside Agnew, who has helped him since arriving from Pickering, who beat the Seasiders 3-1 in Saturday’s FA Cup clash.

He added: “Brett is down to earth and is constantly helping the younger lads.

“Having him in the same position as myself is helpful and means that we can share similar thoughts together.”

Last season Greening netted 11 times in 39 games for the Pikes, but since arriving has struggled in front of goal, but insists he isn’t fazed by his lack of goals thus far.

Greening added: “I’m not worried about it really, it will eventually fall into place and click.

“Chances are coming my way and I’m sure that once one goes in, more will follow.”

Agnew’s side sit in mid- table after picking up four points from three games in the NCEL Premier Division.

But Greening remains positive and has high aspirations come the end of the season

“We have to be looking at promotion,” he added.

“It’s a team game and all I want is to see Bridlington get promoted, that has to be the aim from everyone who is associated with the club.”