JAKE'S JOURNAL: We’re hoping to go on a good run in the FA Cup

We’re hoping to go on a good run in the FA Cup

Our performance against Garforth wasn’t our best but we got three points and that’s what matters.

Going forward we are very strong.

We’re stronger at the back too so we’re all really confident of doing well this season.

We just don’t want to have a bad run and slide away down the table, so a fast start is just what we needed.

The team were very strong against Harrogate Railway in the FA Cup, everyone played well and we were dominant all over the pitch.

Speaking of the FA Cup, it’s a competition that holds some fantastic memories for me as a fan and player, scoring in my first every FA Cup game last season against Billingham Synthonia, that’s a pretty good memory.

My club Manchester United have a rich history in the FA Cup and there are loads of great memories.

My favourite is the 1999 season, the infamous semi-final replay against Arsenal.

David Beckham’s goal, Peter Schmeichel’s penalty save from Dennis Bergkamp and Ryan Giggs’ wonder goal to win it.

The Premier League is back. It’s great to be watching it again.

Being a United fan it was a hard-fought win and a less-than-impressive start, but we got the victory.

Three points is three points in these opening exchanges.

A lot of strong performances came from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, but it’s just great to be watching the best league in the world again.