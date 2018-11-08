JAKE DAY: We need to bounce back with cup win

It was great to get another two goals on Tuesday night, but it was disappointing to lose 4-3 at Yorkshire Amateur after having being 2-0 and 3-2 ahead.

I have now scored six goals in my last five games since returning from injury, so personally I am happy with my form, but I think we missed a good chance to cut the gap between ourselves and the NCEL Premier Division leaders at their place on Tuesday.

Ashley Flynn took his chances superbly and you can see why he has scored 27 goals - he always gets plenty of goals at this level.

Fernando Moke also scored a cracking half-volley for their other goal to make it 2-2 on the stroke of half-time.

Although they were very fast, especially through the middle, they were not the best team we have played in the league this season and we should have got a point from the game.

They are now 10 points clear of us with us having three games in hand, but hopefully we can get back to winning ways in the league after Saturday’s East Riding FA Senior Cup game against Sculcoates.

They may be from a lower league but we need to take the game seriously as it is the only cup we are left in and we have done well getting to the final against Hull City for a few seasons now.

I would like to play Saturday but that decision is down to Brett as I would imagine he may make changes for this one.

I reckon Danny Norton, who signed on Tuesday and impressed as a sub at Yorkshire Amateur, could well start on Saturday.

He is mates with midfielder Jack Griffin and he was unhappy at North Ferriby so has come back to Brid, I have not seen much of him but I hear he is usually full of energy and a handy winger.

James Faulkner is steadily making his recovery from his ankle injury with games for the reserves, hopefully he will be down at training on Thursday as he is a strong midfield player for us.