JAKE DAY: We must put Thackley defeat behind us

It was a strange result on Saturday against Thackley, but we need to put it behind us as soon as possible and look forward to the Eccleshill United game on Saturday.

We didn’t feel like we played in a different way against Thackley to our previous games, so it was hard to understand how it went wrong.

On a positive note it was good to get 30 minutes under my belt as a substitute, coming on at the same time as Chris Adams, and although I felt a bit rusty I am hoping to follow that up with some good training sessions this week and then the game at Eccleshill.

Whenever I come on it seems we often revert to a long-ball game, but I am just as happy to get the ball to my feet

It will be a tricky match on Saturday, as I think they are on a good run having won six of their last eight, although there may be doubts about the game as their match was postponed last weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.

I am confident that we can win this game and the one at home to Worksop Town after we beat them at their place earlier in the season, so the toughest game will be the trip to Knaresborough Town on December 29.

Knaresborough are doing well up at the top of the table and are getting regular crowds of 200-plus, so it should make for a good atmosphere for our game.

If we can come away with six or seven points from those three games over the festive period then we will have met our target.

The fact that Yorkshire Amateur drew 1-1 at home to Worksop Town on Saturday meant that we missed a very good chance to make up ground on them in the title race.