JAKE DAY: Stung by another injury blow

It was a bit of a mixed game on Saturday, scoring a goal in the win against Sculcoates, but then picking up another injury.

I scored a left-foot volley to make it 1-0 and then seconds later I was on the floor in agony.

When I woke up on Sunday morning I couldn’t put any weight on my foot, so I went to hospital.

The doctor told me that I’ve damaged ligaments in my foot by overstretching when I jump to head the ball.

So that is another month out, which is so frustrating, especially because I’ve never really been injured before this season.

I have been venting at my Mrs and she said that it is about time that I retired. It’s probably a bit early for that.

I’ve got to rest my foot us and keep it elevated, which isn’t easy with the job I do.

I just want to be playing and I thought I was doing well, having scored seven goals in the last six games.

This was the season that I wanted to push myself, but it looks like I’ll have to wait.

I’ll be back before Christmas hopefully, so there is still time.

Last season I didn’t really get my chance until November. I’d only scored five goals by that point and I went on to score over 40.

We are back in the league on Saturday and we’ll all be hoping for a positive result at home to Liversedge.

That is the first of two home matches in a row, which will be great for the club.

We need to be looking at turning Queensgate into a fortress for the rest of the season, a place that teams really don’t like coming to.

I saw Brett Agnew’s comments a couple of weeks ago and I agree that it would be great if a few more fans came down to be our 12th man.

This is a season when we are really pushing on towards the NCEL Premier title, so to have a few more supporters down would be great.

It can really affect both sets of players if your fans are vocal and behind you.

It spurs you on and it can knock your opponents out of their stride.

That is something that we will need as the season moves on.