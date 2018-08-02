JAKE DAY: Strong Seasiders are aiming for title push

We have had a great pre-season and are now looking forward to kicking off our NCEL Premier Division campaign at home to Garforth Town this season.

Last season I, and many of the other players, were disappointed with how we did, and this summer we have worked harder to be much stronger, both mentally and physically.

We missed out on going up last season, but this time around there is only one spot available for promotion so it will be a tough challenge.

I want to win it and all the lads and the manager at Brid Town want to do so, I cannot see the point in playing football unless you want to finish top of the league.

I think last season there were too many players who were happy just playing for Bridlington but did not have the same kind of hunger and desire to win that there seems to be among this season’s squad.

We have put in some great performances in pre-season, with the most recent display seeing us beat Pickering Town 2-0 at Queensgate, who went up from the NCEL Premier last season to the Evo-Stik North.

They had the same team which defeated us last season, so it was great to beat them on Saturday and shows how we are developing.

The new signings have really impressed me this summer, in training and in the matches we have played over the past few weeks.

Shaq McKenzie and Nathan Modest have been on top form and hopefully we can form a strong forward line between the three of us.

Last season I scored 50% of the goals for Town, with Joel Sutton getting 17.

This time around Shaq and Nathan should get among the goals regularly and this would take a lot of the pressure off me.

Joe McFadyen, who was at Shaw Lane last season, has also looked very good in recent games, and he has a great work-rate. He has also chipped in with a couple of goals.

The new faces in the changing room have also helped make the whole team spirit a lot more positive and there is a very good atmosphere around the first-team now.

As well as beating Pickering the other day we also held AFC Mansfield to a 3-3 draw recently, and they are a very good side who will be playing in the same division as the Pikes this season.

It is great to start the season on Saturday in front of our home fans against Garforth Town.

We defeated them home and away last season so we can go into this game confident of doing well.

Garforth have plenty of good players but if we carry on from where we left off against Pickering then we should be in good shape.

To have Harrogate Railway in the FA Cup extra preliminary round the week after, on Saturday August 11, is great for the supporters, who are also very confident after our performances so far this summer.

In pre-season we have had a settled 16 or so who have featured in most of them, which is a lot better off than we were last season with key players being unavailable.

As a local lad I cannot wait to lead Town out as skipper on Saturday, it is a great honour for me and hopefully we can make a good start with a victory.