JAKE DAY: Seasiders on form to net derby-day success

To beat Barton Town Old Boys 5-1 was a great result on Saturday afternoon, one which has lifted us up to sixth in the NCEL Premier Division.

They had most of the possession but we were much more patient, were very well-organised and took our chances superbly.

I was chuffed to get on the scoresheet late on, it was the final minute and I was heading toward the corner to kill some time, but then their player went off the pitch so I did a Cruyff turn and headed back toward the goal down the line the chipped it over the keeper to make it 5-1.

It is great to have scored two in two, I’m now hoping to have a good run of games without injury and help put pressure on the top teams.

Keeper Tom Jackson had another great game and pulled off one of the best saves I have ever seen to keep out the penalty.

The lad smashed it down the middle but Tom still managed to get a good hand on it and tipped it over the bar. Despite us winning 5-1 he still got the man of the match award, which shows you how well he played.

Chris Adams again showed how important to the team he is with two assists and a goal.

Saturday’s game will see us tackle fourth-placed Hemsworth, another tough game against a strong, physical team, but at the moment I think it will be very hard to beat us at Queensgate the way we are playing.

Nathan Modest and I started up top together on Saturday and I think he did very well feeding off my flick-ons and headers.

He knows my style of game and that I will help create chances for him.