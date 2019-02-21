JAKE DAY: Point against leaders could prove to be crucial

It was really frustrating to let the late goal in on Saturday against the NCEL Premier Division leaders Penistone Church, but it could well be a big point earned come the end of the season.

They had chances at the beginning of the second half and we had chances at the end of the half, with Andy Norfolk and Fraser Papprill going close to winning it for us after they had scored their second goal in the 86th minute.

It was good to get on the scoresheet again from the penalty spot to put us 2-1 ahead, and hopefully I can get on target again this weekend when we have yet another big game at home to rivals Handsworth Parramore.

I saw the video interview with Chris Jenkinson after Saturday’s game, which was his 300th match for Bridlington Town, and he mentioned how well I had played.

It is always good to get praise from your teammates, especially someone like Jenks who’s such a big player for us.

The race for the title and the only promotion slot is changing all the time with quite a few clubs in the mix, including us, I think there will be lots more twists and turns before the end of the season.

All the games until the end of the season will be tough but we’ve got to stay strong and keep focused on pushing for the title

It was a massive victory for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in the FA Cup.

I thought Chelsea were very poor and the pressure must be on boss Maurizio Sarri now.