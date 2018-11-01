JAKE DAY: Playing with smiles on our faces

Things are going great at Bridlington Town at the moment, both as a club and for me personally.

The team is flying, having won four league games on the bounce and I have scored three in my last three since returning from injury, which I’m obviously very happy with.

We are right up there now and we were saying as a group the other night that there is only Knaresborough that will stay above us if we win all of our games in hand.

We have a very confident dressing room and I think a lot of that is down to the manager (Brett Agnew).

After the defeat against Penistone, a few of the fans were saying that Brett’s run is over, but since then we have won four out of five in all competitions, and I think we would have won against Sunderland RCA in the cup if it wasn’t for the referee.

Brett is just giving us freedom and because of that we are playing with a lot less fear and with smiles on our faces.

He has said that mistakes will happen, which is why we are playing at this level, but he has told us that we won’t be dropped for making them.

There is a lot more trust, things are much more relaxed and we are all having a laugh, which is what you need.

It is nice for me personally that the goals are coming from all over as well.

Joe McFadyen is having a great season, Chris Adams is coming back to his best and Fraser Papprill is chipping in with goals as well - he even scored an over-head kick on Saturday.

We are looking good as a side, because the lads are the back are doing well, but it is a case of keeping it going and maintaining our momentum.