JAKE DAY: Nathan stars as Albion put to the sword

I couldn’t believe it on Saturday when I picked up another knock on my ankle after coming as a sub at half-time against Albion Sports.

I am hoping to be okay if I give it a rest for 10 days ahead of the Goole game on Tuesday, and if I am not ready for that match then hopefully I should be back for the Thackley game a week on Saturday.

It is the same ankle that I had trouble with the first time around this season and it is still swollen now.

We are fired up for every game and there is a great atmosphere at the club at the moment, and it was another superb performance on Saturday.

They came back at us well after we went in front but the turning point came when they had a man sent off in the second half.

There was a 50/50 for the first tackle and the second challenge saw their guy appear to stamp on the ball and catch Andy Norfolk and the ref sent the Albion lad, Eddie Church, off, he had only been on as a sub for a minute.

After that we took control and went on to win 4-1.

I still think I got a touch to Nathan Modest’s second goal, which put us 3-1 up but he has been given the goal and he certainly deserved it as he had a great match up front.

In training and matches at the moment there is such a good vibe around the lads and the club in general, we feel that we can win every game.

Results also went our way at the weekend, we climbed up to third place in the NCEL Premier Division while the likes of Penistone Church and Knaresborough Town lost, with Hemsworth also drawing.

Of the top few teams the only side apart from us to win was leaders Yorkshire Amateur and if we win our four games in hand we would be a point behind them.

I didn’t play in the cup game at home to Goole earlier in the season when we lost 3-1, but I am sure the lads will be fired up to get some revenge against them on Tuesday night in the league.