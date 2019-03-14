JAKE DAY: Keeper Tom is vital to our title challenge

Tom Jackson has to be the best goalkeeper in the NCEL Premier Division.

He showed his class again during the 3-0 home win against our rivals Yorkshire Amateur on Saturday, saving a penalty at a crucial time and pulling off fine saves to earn the man of the match award.

He’s gained us so many points this season with some massive saves at important times. He is a massive figure in our team.

I would hate to be up against him on the pitch, but I get to train against him every week and it’s always tough.

It was another big win on Saturday for us which I think takes Yorkshire Amateur out of the title race, with Worksop Town now top and the team in form and Penistone Church second.

Worksop are five points ahead of us and Penistone are two clear, but we have a game in hand on both of them.

Barton Town Old Boys away on Saturday will be tough as it’s a derby and form tends to go out of the window in derby games but we’ll be fully focused on doing what’s needed to get the three points.

This will kick off a tough run for us in the league, as we are on the road for three matches in the space of a week.

We head to Albion Sports on Saturday March 23, then make the trip to Liversedge on Tuesday March 26 and then journey to Hemsworth Miners Welfare on Saturday March 30.

I’ve never seen spectators come on the pitch when I’m playing or in person but seeing it on television is disgusting, as was the case when the Birmingham City supporter confronted Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish on Sunday afternoon in the Midlands derby.

These people could have weapons or anything and the players could get seriously hurt.

The punishment, such as jail sentences, should definitely be related to the seriousness of the offence of the pitch invader.