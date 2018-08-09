JAKE DAY: Hull games could have been a big boost for Brid Town

Hull City’s decision to reject the chance of having their Under-23 team play home games at Queensgate is a blow to the club as any money coming into Brid Town would help our chairman Pete Smurthwaite.

The amount of time and money that Pete puts into the club is astounding, and if City’s youngsters had played at Town it would have helped take some of the pressure off with the extra money.

Not many chairmen do the amount that Pete does, he drives the players minibus to all the away games and makes sure everything and everyone is looked after at the club, from the players to the officials.

He really is Mr Bridlington Town.

A non-league club like ours survives because of all the hard work of people like Pete, but there are also many other volunteers who keep Bridlington Town going.

If it was not for all the hard work of all these people behind the scenes we would not be able to play every week.

Hopefully the sale of Wembley will see some funds trickle down to clubs at our level as grass-roots football is key to the game’s development.

This would help the future of the game, especially the juniors coming through the ranks.

I have been helping out Chris Kirkham at Bridlington Soccer School with the coaching side now and again during the summer holidays, and it is great to see the young players’ enthusiasm for the game.

Football needs support from the powers that be to keep such young footballers interested.

It may have been a late goal that did the business on Saturday but it is always great to kick off the season with a win.

It was made even better because we did it in front of our home supporters.

I think we maybe turned up for the game against Garforth expecting to win the encounter after we did so well against them last season, winning both matches.

We will not be doing that again, thankfully the subs came on and made a big difference for us after the interval.

Joe McFadyen got both goals and made a big impression again, but Jack Griffin and James Faulkner also looked very good when they came on and helped win us the game.