JAKE DAY: Goole call-off cost us chance to make up ground

I wasn’t due to play on Tuesday night at Goole due to my ankle not being quite 100%, but it must have been frustrating for the lads when the game was called off due to their floodlight problems.

Chris Adams was not available for the game, so recent signing Jackson Jowett had been set to play so it was very bad news for the lad to miss out.

Luckily we found out about the postponement early enough for Brett to organise a training session for them on Tuesday, but the downside is that it adds to the fixture pile-up next year as we continue to have games in hand on the top three.

The Goole game was our chance to gain some ground on leaders Yorkshire Amateur, Penistone Church and third-placed Knaresborough Town.

I am hoping to be in the squad for the Thackley game on Saturday and hopefully we can get a good win at home, as once again some of the top sides have tricky tests, Yorkshire Amateur are at home to Worksop Town and Penistone Church entertain eighth-placed Maltby Main.

Penistone lost out 4-1 at the weekend at Staveley Miners Welfare, so, although we didn’t have a game on Saturday, it was still a good weekend for us. as Hemsworth also lost out 1-0 to Maltby Main

The wet weather hit the football programme in the Brid area last weekend with Town’s second and third teams washed out, as well as the juniors.

The junior football scene in the Bridlington area is looking very strong at the moment, and my teammate Chris Jenkinson is set to coach a new Burlington Jackdaws Under-Sevens team next season.

It is great to see the Town lads getting involved with coaching local young players and it is something I am hoping to also do in the future, ideally in the new year I will be taking my FA coaching course so I can start getting involved on the coaching side of things.

Jackdaws have produced plenty of good players in recent years who have gone onto Championship clubs such as Leeds United and Hull City, so the future is looking very bright for Bridlington on the football front with Bridlington Rangers also having a wide variety of teams playing in the Hull & District Youth League.