JAKE DAY: Frustrating to miss out on goal-fest

I was a frustrated spectator on Saturday, as seeing the lads win 10-0 against Liversedge was great, but I would have fancied my chances of getting three or four if I had been fit.

I am hoping to go along to training tomorrow night as my foot injury has started to improve, and if everything goes well then I could well be available for selection on Saturday against Albion, although it may be hard to get back in after a massive win like that.

I was almost embarrassed for the lads on Saturday as the game was so one-sided, you don’t gain a lot from it, apart from the points and goal difference of course.

They lined up with their top scorer Joe Walton, the fourth-placed scorer in the division, in defence as I think they expected me to play and he may well have been put there to mark me.

This backfired as Walton was taken off after 30 minutes with them already 4-0 down and the game beyond them.

It was great to see Joe McFadyen get a hat-trick, he is often a very quiet lad and maybe you don’t seem him in the game for a long while, but then he scores, so you cannot really criticise him as he is getting on the scoresheet.

In recent weeks he has gained a lot more confidence. In some games he is taking players on for fun and unleashing cracking shots, he is still learning after stepping from the Humber Premier League and is getting better all the time.

The win on Saturday has helped us push for promotion, and with rivals such as Knaresborough Town and Worksop Town losing out to fellow high-flyers Yorkshire Amateur and Hemsworth respectively it means we have gained ground on a couple of sides.

I think anyone in this division can beat anyone so it is crucial for us to keep churning out results and with other teams around us playing each other they will drop points.

Ideally we want to be up in the top three or four around Christmas and New Year and then carry on our push for the sole promotion spot up for grabs this season.