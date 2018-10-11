JAKE DAY: Fitness race ahead of Sunderland clash

I went to see physio Danny Brunton last week and he has told me I could be back from my ankle injury as early as Saturday’s FA Vase trip to Sunderland RCA.

I am still feeling a bit of pain and think this may come too early for me, but myself and James Faulkner, who also has an ankle injury, will be put through our paces by Brunts at training on Thursday night.

He has special drills sorted for us and by the end of it we should know where we stand, but the pressure is on me a bit as Brunts has told Brett I will be fit for Saturday!

It would be great to be involved, who knows I could even come off the bench to score the winner.

We know we are in for a very tough game as Sunderland RCA are second in the same division behind Consett, who we beat in the previous round.

It is always tough to go to Northern League clubs as they always seem to have a good backing. I have been told by a few people that it is a tough place to go to but we will give it our all, and even a draw would not be a bad result as then we would get another cup game at Queensgate on a Tuesday.

We had a cracking win at Handsworth Parramore in the league last weekend, and while I am frustrated to be missing out on such wins, it was good to get our second win at that ground in a matter of weeks after our win against Worksop Town there a few weeks ago.

It was worrying to hear of a couple of Driffield League games being called off last weekend due to a lack of players, and this seems to be a common trend in grass roots senior football.

When I started playijng in the Driffield League around 10 or 11 years ago as a young lad there were four or five divisions and now there is only one.

It seems a lot of the younger lads would rather be playing on their Xbox than pulling their boots on in the real world.

Thankfully local junior football still seems to be thriving thanks to Brid Rangers and Burlington Jackdaws, with these clubs producing players for Football League clubs such as Hull City and Leeds United.

So hopefully these teams will keep local senior football leagues going in the future.