JAKE DAY: Festive wins have boosted Brid Town title push

It was great to get two cracking wins over our promotion rivals over the festive period in Worksop Town and Knaresborough Town.

We battled hard in both games and bounced back the best we could after a very bad loss against Thackley earlier in the month.

The changing room is still bouncing and full of confidence despite having suffered that 4-0 loss in December.

The 3-1 win against Worksop at home and then the 2-1 success at Knaresborough has really given us a boost, especially when you add in the three points we earned on Saturday afternoon against Goole.

It’s brilliant to be back playing from the start, I’ve missed playing so much in the first half of this season so to get back-to-back 90 minutes in the last two matches will do me the world of good, especially getting my match fitness back.

I think Knaresborough was the better win out of the last two because we were away from home and up against it for the last 30 minutes, so to hold on was a fantastic win for us.

With us being eight points behind the leaders Yorkshire Amateur, with four games in hand, I think we should be favourites to win it with our current form as well.

We’re all very confident that we will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

I’m sure we’ll drop points at some stage, but so will the other teams around us so it should go down to the wire.

But we will give it our all to win this league as I think this is our best chance to do it in a long time.

Life as a Manchester United supporter has certainly got a bit easier since Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer took over as caretaker boss.

I think he’s got off to a flying start, but United have played the lesser teams since his arrival.

Over the next six weeks or so we’ll see how he gets on when he plays the bigger teams, starting with Spurs this Sunday.